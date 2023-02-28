Port Macquarie News

'Spectacular artistic experience': call for creatives and businesses to participate in ArtWalk 2023

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated February 28 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquari-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson, artist Leah Doeland and Owner of Belle Property and sponsor of ArtWalk Sue Jogever. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

Port Macquarie's signature cultural arts event, ArtWalk, is set to bring colour and creative flair to the CBD in June.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.