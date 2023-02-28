Port Macquarie's signature cultural arts event, ArtWalk, is set to bring colour and creative flair to the CBD in June.
With a new theme of 'Up In Lights' - ArtWalk will illuminate the CBD with gorgeous light and art installations, local musicians, roving entertainment and working artists on Friday June 9, from 5pm to 9pm.
Expressions of interest are now open for artists, performers and businesses to apply to be part of the event.
Local artist Leah Doeland is the creative behind the Murray Street Yarn Bomb community project - which will see trees decorated in bold, bright yarn patterns.
"I thought if we can yarn bomb all five trees down Murray Street, it's going to create more connections within the community with everyone who is crocheting and knitting," she said.
"Once they are all yarn bombed, it will create a bit of silliness and colour which will be joyful."
Ms Doeland said she has been "inundated with people" who want to get involved in the yarn bomb project.
"I have put together over 120 yarn packs and can't keep up with the demand for them," she said.
"There's a couple of community groups involved and I'm hoping a couple of the nursing homes will get on board as well."
The plan is for trees and spaces around the CBD to be lit up - and performers will be encouraged to create pieces that embrace the theme.
Last year, ArtWalk featured over 250 artists and performers and attracted nearly 20,000 people.
Owner of Belle Property and sponsor of the event Sue Jogever said she is proud to support this event since its inception.
"I think it's important for businesses to come on board and support each other and get behind our local artists," she said. "There's a real sense of community in doing so.
"We are so looking forward to partnering with ArtWalk again, to showcase this spectacular artistic experience and promote culture within our local community."
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council Mayor Peta Pinson said she is proud that council can again deliver this exciting and engaging event for the community.
"ArtWalk encourages people to come together to learn, explore and connect," she said.
"By hosting this event, we are supporting so many vibrant hubs across the region - from commercial and tourism, to recreational and community groups."
Ms Doeland encourages other creatives to get involved.
"If other artists have a cool or crazy idea, they should just pitch it and see how it goes," she said.
Artists, performers and businesses can submit an expression of interest form here.
