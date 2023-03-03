Collaboration to fix mobile black spots and connect communities

Residents and councils have been urged to work with telecommunication companies as a step to secure funding to address areas with poor or no mobile coverage.
That's the message from Senator Deborah O'Neill.
It comes after the Mount Seaview area, west of Wauchope, is connected with mobile coverage thanks to an Optus tower delivered under the Mobile Black Spot Program.
The Mount Seaview mobile base station government funding component was allocated by the former federal government. Optus also provided funding.
A new federal government is in now power. Senator O'Neill confirmed the Albanese government had allocated $400 million to improve mobile coverage and communications resilience in regional Australia.
The government recently concluded consultation on the draft guidelines for the Regional Connectivity Program round three, which includes a $50 million funding stream to address areas with poor or no mobile coverage and $100 million for place-based connectivity solutions.
"These application-based programs will open in the coming months, and I strongly encourage local residents and councils in regional areas to work with telcos to secure local funding," Senator O'Neill said.
Mount Seaview is an example of an area that has benefited from a new mobile tower.
Optus northern NSW general manager Chris Simon said there was previously no coverage from any mobile provider at Mount Seaview and Optus was pleased with the project in collaboration with the Mobile Black Spot Program and the federal government.
The Mount Seaview Optus tower has been operating since April 2022.
Mr Simon said Optus had also switched on a new tower at nearby Yarras.
"There has never been better coverage on the road between Long Flat and Mount Seaview," he said.
In a separate project, Optus is working towards a new tower at Sovereign Hills.
Meanwhile, Mr Simon said Optus constantly upgraded its network and was in the process of reviewing specific sites for 5G upgrades.
For example, 5G upgrades at Port Macquarie's Transit Hill are scheduled to be completed this week, weather and resource permitting.
Epic Rides and Tours co-owner Heff Heffernan welcomed the Mount Seaview tower, saying it was "about time".
The Oxley Highway is considered a leading motorcycle route and provides a link from the Hastings hinterland across the mountain to the west.
Mr Heffernan said the tower was critical for safety on a well-used stretch of the Oxley Highway.
Wauchope Motorcycle Friendly Town Committee coordinator Jenny Pursehouse agreed.
She said communication as quickly as possible was vital in any emergency situation.
"As soon as you can get the help there, the better the outcome," Mrs Pursehouse said.
The Mount Seaview tower provides 3G and 4G coverage to an area including Mount Seaview Resort, and sections of the Oxley Highway and surrounds.
Senator O'Neill said the project was a really good example of the government working with Optus.
"When businesses and governments can work together, that is how we solve the problems that face Australians," she said.
"This is another example of that."
Lyne MP Dr David Gillespie said the Mount Seaview tower had been in operation for some time and he was pleased that with the Oxley Highway now reopened after repairs, many more people were benefiting from this important investment.
Dr Gillespie said there was still much more to be done and he encouraged the Albanese government to maintain funding to expand the rollout of more mobile phone towers across the country.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
