Port Macquarie News

2023 Port Macquarie Running Festival to welcome 2500 runners from all over New South Wales

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated March 1 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 1500 runners from out of town will converge on Port Macquarie on March 4-5. Picture supplied by Port Macquarie Running Festival

The interest has been so intense that Port Macquarie Running Festival director Kevin Chilvers has confirmed the 2023 event is a sell-out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.