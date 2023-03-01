The interest has been so intense that Port Macquarie Running Festival director Kevin Chilvers has confirmed the 2023 event is a sell-out.
More than 2500 people will pound the pavement on March 3 and 4 as the region prepares to help start the fun run program for 2023.
The Treble Breakwall Buster has reached capacity, as has the Treble Team Relay, the 21.1km half-marathon and 10-kilometre and five-kilometre fun runs.
Mr Chilvers confirmed around 1500 entrants would come from regions outside of the Hastings including Newcastle, Gosford, Armidale and Coffs Harbour.
"Over 60 percent of people come from out of town for the event and it's because when people see something good they tell others," he said.
"It's a real destination event. Something that works really well is we give out so many free shirts to attendees and they go back to their towns and wear them at their local Parkrun events. That leads to conversations about Run Fest."
Recently taking over the South West Rocks Running Festival saw event organisers include it as part of the "Run Fest family" which has contributed to the increase in competitor numbers.
"We put a bloody lot of effort into it and with marketing events it's about making it about the participants and those systems that gravitate towards us," Chilvers said.
"Port Macquarie kicks off the fun run program for the year in New South Wales and it's that simple getaway for people. They can travel a couple of hours, test themselves out early in the fun run season and knock off a run at the same time."
The Treble Breakwall Buster and the half-marathon will start at 7am, followed by the 10-kilometre fun run (9am) and five-kilometre family fun run (10am).
