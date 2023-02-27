Incumbent Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams stands behind her track record as she prepares for the March election, while acknowledging there is more work to be done.
Mrs Williams, who is the Liberal candidate for Port Macquarie, joined with friends and supporters to officially launch her election campaign on Monday, February 27.
Voters will go to the polls across the state on March 25, 2023.
Mrs Williams was originally elected to the seat of Port Macquarie in 2011 as a National Party MP but switched to the Liberals in 2020 over former leader John Barilaro's koala policy.
This is Mrs Williams' first election campaign as a Liberal candidate.
"I don't think people are too fixated on whether I represent the Liberals or the National Party," she said.
"What's important is I'm part of the Coalition team in government, and because of the work I've done over the last 12 years, the relationships I've built within the Parliament means I've been able to continue to deliver.
"I've been a Liberal for two and a half years and I can categorically say there has been no change in the amount of investment into this electorate."
Mrs Williams was officially endorsed as the Liberal candidate for Port Macquarie in early December 2022 to contest the March 2023 election.
The NSW Nationals preselected mayor Peta Pinson as its candidate as the party runs against its Coalition partner.
The other candidates in the election race for the seat of Port Macquarie so far are Keith McMullen (NSW Labor Party) and Stuart Watson (Greens NSW).
More candidates could come forward before nominations close on March 8.
Mrs Williams, speaking more broadly across her time as Port Macquarie MP, said there had been significant investment in infrastructure and community projects from Harrington to Telegraph Point and Lord Howe Island.
"We need to ensure we have an opportunity to keep that investment coming and what I am offering to the community is someone who has 12 years of delivering in spades with close to $1.5 billion invested in this electorate," she said.
Mrs Williams said she was asking the community to allow her another four years.
"I know there is more work to do," she said.
"There is more work to do with roads infrastructure, and more work to do when it comes to our hospital, largely because we are such a rapidly growing community.
"We all, of course, want to live in this beautiful place but we need to ensure that the infrastructure keeps up."
Mrs Williams named the cost of living and health as the top two issues facing the electorate.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.