The students of Telegraph Primary School will start the week with greater awareness of how to act on and around buses after a special skills session with Busways.
Bus driver and School and Community Educator Murray White, demonstrated vital bus safety skills to K-2 students as part of NSW Bus Safety Week, which ended Sunday, February 26.
Telegraph Point teacher Clare Walton, booked the session to keep the school's youngest students safe.
"It's so important that children learn these lessons from a young age as buses are big heavy vehicles that are always around schools," Miss Walton said.
"The safety lesson for our students was highly engaging, the kids loved it and took home some real safety tips."
All eyes were on Mr White as he took 40 students and their teachers through an interactive lesson then a ride on the bus to practice their new safety skills.
"Buses are common around schools, so whether a child catches the bus or not, it is important they learn the key principles to keep them safe," he said.
Sessions are tailored to align with learning outcomes under the NSW school syllabus.
The key bus safe behaviours are:
Mr White also has tips for parents.
"We always urge parents to meet their primary school aged child on the same side of the road as the school bus," he said.
"It's heart wrenching if a young child alights from the bus, gets excited to see their parent across the road, and runs in front of the bus into traffic, where oncoming cars simply cannot see them,' he said.
"It takes a big toll on families, teachers and drivers."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.