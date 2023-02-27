Will Kelly faces up to 10 trips to various capital cities in the next three months all while he's studying for his Higher School Certificate.
It's only one of the challenges the Port Macquarie Magpies' prodigy has to overcome in his pursuit of a full-time playing career with the Sydney Swans.
The 17-year-old has been selected in the Swans under-18 team for 2023, putting him on the right path to achieving his dream.
For the next three months, however, he will make the weekly trip down the highway on a Friday to Sydney to meet up with his Swans teammates.
From there he will board a flight to a number of different locations around the country, but the family are up for the challenge.
And while dad Troy understands these time, logistical and financial challenges, he knows he has the support of the Port Macquarie Magpies and local community.
"These are the sacrifices that need to be made to support the dreams of your kids even with the added challenge of living in regional NSW," Mr Kelly said.
"William is the only regional NSW player in the top-end Swans under-18 squad with the rest being made up of metro Sydney boys. Fortnightly trips for training commitments in Sydney on Thursday nights will be shared with another local Swans academy member in Tom Ryan."
Over the coming three months the football schedule will be "pretty intense" and it wasn't something the family had bargained on.
"However I think the Swans have front-loaded the schedule so as the boys can then focus on playing their local footy which makes sense," Mr Kelly said.
This weekend sees the Kelly's make the eight-hour road trip to Canberra where the Swans will tackle Greater Western Sydney Giants on Saturday.
That will be followed by two weekends in Sydney, three in Melbourne, one in Adelaide, one on the Gold Coast and two back in Sydney.
Mr Kelly said they would be required to get the teenager to Sydney on Friday's to meet up with the rest of the team to enable him to board a connecting flight interstate.
It will subsequently mean either driving four and a half hours to Sydney airport, catching a flight from the Hastings or even the slow train from Wauchope to Central Station.
And while Will understands the sacrifices he needs to make in order to progress to a potential professional career, he also has his sights set on a successful HSC.
The Mackillop student has developed his own program which allows him to balance school study and footy.
"I've got myself a study timetable and have myself sorted with schoolwork to make sure it's all finished and I've got a clear head for footy as well." he said.
"Once a footy game has finished I need to get my head into a space where I can focus on school as well."
William's father went on to say that the support network is very strong but if there were any local businesses or support groups who would like to sponsor their travel commitments in any way it would be greatly appreciated.
