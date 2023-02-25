Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie reach knockout state in boys under-14s at 2023 NSW Junior State Cup northern conference at Dubbo

Paul Jobber
Paul Jobber
Updated February 27 2023 - 7:34pm, first published February 26 2023 - 9:40am
They set themselves the goal of reaching the knockout stage, but that was as far as it went for Port Macquarie's under-14 boys at the NSW Junior State Cup northern conference in Dubbo.

