They set themselves the goal of reaching the knockout stage, but that was as far as it went for Port Macquarie's under-14 boys at the NSW Junior State Cup northern conference in Dubbo.
The Makos scored the first try in their round-of-16 clash against highly-fancied opponents Manly only for the Eagles to eventually cruise to a 12-3 victory.
Co-coach Wayne Gleeson, however, remained proud of the effort of his side who registered four wins and two losses before their finals exit.
"They were pretty red-hot, Manly," Gleeson said.
"Well-drilled and just big kids. There's something in the water at Manly I think. They were six-foot-two and 14 years old compared to our little fellas.
"We scored the first try and stuck to our guns for 10 minutes and then they man-handled us for the last quarter basically. They were big kids."
Port Macquarie stuck to their task for large portions of the finals fixture and provided co-coaches Gleeson and Simon Martin with cause for optimism heading into future years.
"We gave the kids the tools to use to match them (Manly) and the boys went out and used them most of the time, but I think they definitely know what they've got to do in the future to keep matching it and work hard," Gleeson said.
"I think it's a successful tournament."
Co-captains Rafferty Gordon and Lachlan Walters were standouts while Blaise Martin "was a menace in defence for everyone".
Gleeson admitted it was the week-in, week-out grind of playing touch football at a high level that affiliates outside metropolitan areas struggled with.
"We are always behind the eight-ball in country areas (because) these Manly boys have got 200 kids to pick from and they're playing all year round and are playing that hard, mental and physical touch against older kids," he said.
"We've got our local comps which are getting stronger, but it's really hard to go to that next level mentally. Then there's the physical side of it as well."
The Makos finished third in Pool A after impressive wins over Northern Suburbs Bears (9-1), Singleton Storm (4-2), Beresfield (4-2) and Scone (7-4) while they went down 6-2 to Doyalson Dragons and 4-2 to Dubbo.
