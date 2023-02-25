There was an air of anticipation when King's Duty successfully debuted at the Beaumont track in late January and this scenario looks set to be replicated in the John Oxley Motors Handicap at Port Macquarie on Monday.
The son of Exosphere produced two encouraging barrier trial victories at Muswellbrook and Wyong in preparation for the initial assignment and the gelding was sent to the barrier as a easing second favourite behind Troika.
The Mark Minervini trained galloper showed great early pace from a wide barrier and established a clear lead on the heavy ground before racing away from Olivia's Spirit and Charlie Foxtrot over the concluding stages to score an impressive win.
The astute Novocastrian mentor seemed impressed by the performance and progressed from maiden success to a Benchmark 66 at the same track a fortnight later.
Despite dictating terms in the lead, King's Duty succumbed to more seasoned opposition down the home straight before being beaten just over two lengths in the race won by Kennywyn.
With a drop in grade for Monday's assignment, a race that suits and the ability to handle rain affected ground, there are plenty of positives around the chances of King's Duty to salute in the final event on the program.
The engagement of last year's leading state rider, Ash Morgan, for the mount inspires further confidence and many believe he can utilise the strong early speed possessed by the bay gelding and take advantage of recent patterns of racing at the circuit.
Dangers in the event centre around Barcoo River following the flashy chestnut's decisive victory over Lostma Cowboy at Tamworth earlier in the month while Asserting has strong claims following a recent Grafton placing.
The Angela Graham trained mare resumed from a spell after a narrow placing at Doomben last November and Cejay Graham has picked up the mount on Asserting after a successful resumption to her riding career following injury.
Kennysing has been a model of consistency and deserves to strike success in the Wauchope RSL Handicap after a narrow loss to War Memorial at Coffs Harbour last week.
The son of Your Song posted a comprehensive victory at Glen Innes earlier in the year and it is significant that Luke Rolls has been enlisted for the mount following the prominent hoop's recent good form highlighted by a riding treble at Armidale last week.
Twigman is lightly raced but the Paul Shailer trained gelding looks to provide the stiffest opposition after a decisive win over Silver Canvas a month ago.
Headstart is poised to break his maiden status in the opening event with Nick Mitchell making the journey from his Gosford training base following consistent performances at the track by the son of Headwater.
I'm a Shaker is due to break through after a narrow second behind Devocean last start and should provide the testing material in the second event with the clash of Monopoly Girl providing plenty of interest while Cantrell could provide some value later in the day.
General admission tickets can be pre-booked on-line or purchased on race day with further information regarding reserved seating available by contacting the Port Macquarie Race Club office on 02 6581 1964 or email on admin@portmacquarieraceclub.com.au.
There are plenty of great viewing and seating areas available with refreshment, dining and wagering facilities in full operation throughout the grounds and the club has introduced a new two and three-course dining menu with details appearing on the club's web site.
Selections
Race 1 - 2.10pm TAB LONG MAY WE PLAY MAIDEN HCP (1000 M)
2 Headstart, 7 Girls Night In, 1 Sir Tom
Race 2 - 2.50pm BARRIER SIGNS MAIDEN PLATE (1500 M)
5 I'm a Shaker, 12 Monopoly Girl, 11 Lady Townson
Race 3 - 3.25pm PRIME7 COUNTRY BOOSTED MAIDEN PLATE (1200 M)
11 Press Lightly, 14 Shine Your Light, 12 Stellar Style
Race 4 - 4.05pm CARLTON DRY COUNTRY BOOSTED CLASS 1 HCP (1000 M)
1 Golden Breeze, 4 Battledance, 5 Grandellie
Race 5 - 4.40pm REFLECTIONS BISTRO @ WAUCHOPE RSL BM 66 HCP (1500 M)
4 Cantrell, 6 Mr Eighty Eight, 8 Wokenwithakiss
Race 6 - 5.20pm WAUCHOPE RSL WINE AND DINE CLASS 3 HCP (1800 M)
5 Kennysing, 7 Twigman, 6 Sapphires Son
Race 7 - 5.55pm JOHN OXLEY MOTORS BM 58 HCP (1200 M)
2 King's Duty, 5 Barcoo River, 9 Asserting
