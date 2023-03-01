The first Meet the Candidates forums have been held in the electorates of Port Macquarie and Oxley.
And they couldn't have been more different.
The first for the seat of Port Macquarie was held at Laurieton United Services Club on February 21, while the first for the Oxley electorate was at Wauchope RSL Club on Tuesday, February 28.
Organised by the Hastings Residents Association (HRA), the forums were moderated by Laurieton doctor Murt Ahmed, and were open to all members of the public.
Both were relatively civil and well-run and clearly highlighted the issues on the minds of local voters and how each candidate proposes to address them - or not.
By far the biggest difference between the two forums was the questions, with Oxley voters giving their candidates a rapid-fire grilling on everything from hospital ramps to the regional sporting stadium and the future of the timber industry.
The Laurieton forum included an announcement by Nationals candidate and Mayor Peta Pinson that she would not re-contest her position on Port Macquarie-Hastings Council at the next mayoral election.
Key issues raised on the night included Cr Pinson's decision to run for parliament while still mayor, and Leslie Williams' switch from the Nationals to the Liberal Party after the last poll.
In the interest of brevity, four select questions and responses are summarised below. You can see everything in full on the HRA's YouTube channel.
Where a candidate's claim has been fact checked and proven incorrect, this is noted and a link to the correct information provided.
It should first be noted that journalists for this masthead asked questions on notice at both events. These related to the importance of state and local government advertising to the survival of regional media.
None of the candidates was aware that councils no longer have an obligation to advertise development applications and other organisational updates in their local newspapers. Most supported this COVID-period change being over-turned in the interest of transparency (particularly in regard to developments); to reach those without internet access; and to support local journalism.
However, on the question of whether state governments should advertise in local newspapers - as Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has pledged to do - two candidates, Peta Pinson (NATS, Port Macquarie) and Troy Irwin (Inp, Oxley) were an emphatic "No".
Answering questions at the Laurieton forum for the electorate of Port Macquarie were Greens candidate Stuart Watson, Member for Port Macquarie and Liberal candidate Leslie Williams, Labor candidate Keith McMullen and Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor and Nationals candidate Peta Pinson.
Pinson (NATS): What we really need to do is step up... is that through policy making? Yes. Is that through understanding what is required in the regions? Yes. I'm happy to take that into parliament on behalf of our region.
Williams (LIB): I'm going to continue to work with our local health district to make sure I can advocate for what they know are the needs of the community.
Watson (GRN): The Greens have already introduced a bill to parliament to establish [an improved] nurse-to-patient ratio; we support health care workers choosing to live in the regions and patients who need travel support.
McMullen (ALP): At the moment in Port Macquarie Base Hospital, there are 99 full-time positions that cannot be filled; morale there is terrible; staff are overworked and ambulance times and bed wait times are far too long. If I was elected [I'd make it clear] that this is a huge and urgent issue.
McMullen (ALP): It is important that all levels of government have policies that are reflecting a worldwide trend away from fossil fuels towards renewables, whether we agree with it or not.
Pinson (NATS): Has my opinion changed? No it's actually solidified. I'm not convinced. (*Cr Pinson then quoted from a report circulating on social media that has been discredited by fact-checking agencies, and by NASA.)
Williams (LIB): I think it's incumbent on all levels of government and all leaders to make sure that we do what we can to address climate change.
Watson (GRN): We can't go forward without recognising that this is the greatest existential problem that we face in society and not acting on climate change is criminal.
Watson (GRN): Clover Moore did it but my answer would be I think we would lose Independence.
Williams (LIB): The mayor said herself only a few days ago that being the mayor is a full-time job and so therefore how are you going to do both that full-time job... and more than a full-time job being a state member of parliament?
Pinson (NATS): There is a lot of crossover in local government and state and what I would have to say to you is how lucky would we be to have a mayor and a state member that actually were aligned and understood the community. Do not underestimate me and my ability to be the mayor and be a member at the same time.
McMullen (ALP): Contrary to popular belief that politicians are rotten, I can tell you that a lot of them are actually very, very hard working. I have absolutely no idea how somebody could take on both roles.
Watson (GRN): One, health; two, the cost of living; three, the environment; four, education.
Pinson (NATS): We're about to see an economic downturn in our region and the cost of living, the cost of fuel, the cost of housing, groceries, you name it - we need a government that is going to be stable and secure for the future.
Williams (LIB): The key issue for a majority of the community is cost of lliving pressures and that's going to continue because we've got rising interest rates. I brought the Premier to look at our hospital, because that is where we really need to put more investment in as our community grows.
McMullen (ALP): My three main concerns would be health... housing and homelessness... and the third one for me would be how we manage local growth and development.
Answering questions at the Wauchope forum for the electorate of Oxley were Independent Joshua Fairhall, Nationals candidate Michael Kemp, Independent Troy Irwin and Greens candidate Dominic King.The newly named Labor candidate Greg Vigors was invited but did not attend.
Joshua Fairhall (Ind): I support a balance between the timber industry and the environment. I don't believe that someone's job should be sacrificed.
Dominic King (GRN): The Greens actually want to see the end of native forest logging. We want to see a transition into sustainable plantation timber.
Troy Irwin (Ind): Yes. A really big yes. We're in a really good tree growing area so yes, sustainable and renewable product. It just needs to be managed correctly.
Michael Kemp (NATS): I support a timber industry. I think we have to do it smart. We haven't always done it right and we need to acknowledge that.
Troy Irwin (Ind): We have to have the houses, we know that, we don't have to be trashed in the process. Zombie DAs? No way.
Michael Kemp (NATS): The older the legislation, the less it fits with what we're doing today and I think that there should be some sort of statute limit.
Joshua Fairhall (Ind): I'm categorically in support of abolishing zombie DA's full stop. And I also believe that those DAs should come up before local councils first,
Dominic King (GRN): Zombie DA's are happening everywhere and they're happening really quick. We also know that developers are making more money than ever before. We've got to start getting things right (i.e., infrastructure) before we start bringing more and more people into our areas.
Troy Irwin (Ind): I'm against the poker machines. There are way too many in our society who get crippled from poker machines and gambling, so it needs to be addressed.
Michael Kemp (NATS): I think some sort of gambling reform is really important. There are two facets to the current policies currently being talked about; gambling addiction and the gambling itself.
Dominic King (GRN): NSW has the second most local machines next to Las Vegas so we've got a problem here and it does destroy families and it does destroy people's lives. We need to start addressing [these] issues straight away.
Joshua Fairhall (Ind): I was actually on the Board of Directors for an RSL Club, and I've seen the other side of the fence where it's a vital income stream. I do agree there needs to be some sort of reform in relation to money laundering.
Dominic King (GRN): I absolutely see the value of sport for mental health and for building self-esteem. I don't know the finer details of the stadium and why it hasn't been improved but I'd be absolutely keen to have that conversation.
Joshua Fairhall (Ind): I'd like to ask the state government how come the Port Macquarie Observatory got a four and a half million dollar grant from the Bushfire Recovery Fund because that money could have gone to that sporting complex.
Troy Irwin (GRN): You can't grow your population and not give them the facilities.
Michael Kemp (NATS): It is much more than $4.5 million and it will see a significant return, so I will support it, I have supported it, and it is in my election commitment requests.
