Port Macquarie News
Environment

Recognise any of this? It's what Hastings' oyster farmers have been collecting from our estuaries

By Newsroom
Updated February 24 2023 - 11:52pm, first published 5:00pm
Some of the local oyster farmers who took part in the Tide to Tip clean-up. Picture supplied by OceanWatch Australia

Port Macquarie's oyster farmers have retrieved all manner of rubbish from the Hastings River and its estuaries.

