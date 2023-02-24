Port Macquarie's oyster farmers have retrieved all manner of rubbish from the Hastings River and its estuaries.
For the fourth year, they've taken part in the Tide to Tip campaign, which is organised by OceanWatch Australia and sees growers lead marine debris clean-ups across the state.
Tide to Tip not only provides a way for fishers and farmers to give back to the rivers and estuaries on which their livelihoods depend but it also keeps waterways clean.
Oyster farmers have an intimate knowledge of their local environment, and regularly collect rubbish dumped or washed into the estuaries.
Paul Wilson of Port Oyster Company is the Local Quality Assurance Program Coordinator. He said several seasons of extreme weather meant the clean-up was "especially needed on the foreshores of some of the main oyster harvest areas".
"The local oyster industry has always been very proactive in keeping and supporting a pristine environment within our harvest zones and maintaining a watch on any issues that may affect water quality issues ," he said.
"We are very proud to be regarded as custodians of the waterways in which we grow and harvest our wonderful product."
The annual event covers 22 estuaries from across NSW, WA, and Qld.
Not only do the oyster farmers clean-up the area, they also sort, curate and count the collected rubbish.
A summary of the waste is then documented and analysed by the Australian Marine Debris Database, which is a program run by Tangaroa Blue Foundation.
In the previous three years, more than 30 tonnes of waste has been removed from Australia's estuaries.
Partners in Tide to Tip include the NSW Department of Primary Industries, local lands services, Clean-up Australia and OceanWatch Australia.
The Hastings clean-up, which took place on February 18, 2023, is run by OceanWatch Australia, through funding from the Australian Government.
