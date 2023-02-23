February 22-28, 2023: Well, last week saw some reasonable waves with the end of the Queensland cyclone.
There was a bit of a mixed bag, with waves around if you were in the right spot.
This week... Friday looks best with a SE/SW wind on a 1.8m swell.
So, not too bad with the best conditions being in the mid-morning around 8am - 9am.
The winds will be changing on Saturday to more of a northerly and the swell will start dropping.
So look at Queens at Plomer or Lighthouse on the mid-tides.
Life guards at Town's (Town Beach) report a lot of sand has been lost at Fllaggies (Flagstaff) and at the main swimming area.
So, try to avoid the low tide as there will be plenty of rocks exposed.
I thought I would give you an insight into the changing early morning surfers over the years, with the likes of myself, Bobby Rosenbaum and Pete Hudson still enjoying the waves.
Ten years ago, the early morning surfers were mostly men with the only lady being Faye Martin on her bodyboard catching waves at "chickens".
Well, how times have changed.
About seven years ago, first "Gidget" and then "Lizzy" started paddling out with the early morning crew.
And sure enough, the "BUG" started spreading amongst the girls.
We were shortly joined by Kerry and Gee. (Gee is also a new member of the Port News family.)
It took a while for them, but we all soon released they just wanted to "SURF".
As time went on, Courtney soon joined in.
And then we had the two "fiercely" bodyboarding ladies Melissa and Meredith.
They check if the surf is too big and the answer is always "NO".
Their only question in the morning is which way the sweep is going.
To finish, conditions will be trying next week and water temperatures will vary with some cold and warm patches sitting in the 18-20 degrees range.
Remember the life savers are very experienced and in the changing conditions always swim between the flags.
Please and listen to what they have to say before entering the water.
Make the most of everyday. And be kind to other surfers - male or female, young or old.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.