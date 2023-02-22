It was a good thing Kayle Enfield answered his phone.
He didn't know he was competing at the Great Lakes Pro until he answered a phone call that had good mate Jack Swan on the other end.
Within twelve hours, the 19-year-old had to ring work to tell them he wouldn't be in before he jumped in the car and made the trip to Boomerang Beach at Forster.
"Swanny was in it, rang me and said 'Kayle, you know you're in the draw'," Enfield said.
"It was straight after work so I was getting ready to go to bed and then I had a look and was like 'oh my goodness I'm actually in there' so I had to cancel work in the morning."
What followed were three strong heat performances that saw him progress to the round of 32 at the opening event of the 2023 Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series which started on February 21.
The elite four-day event will jump from a QS1000 to a QS3000 offering athletes the opportunity to increase their overall qualifying series (QS) point ranking from the beginning of the 2023 series.
This will be the third year that the QS will run under the new WSL regionalised format, with each region allocated a quota of athletes who must quantify their QS points to qualify for the Challenger Series.
On February 21 the 19-year-old won his round of 112 heat with a combined two-wave score of 12.83 before his combined score of 7.56 was just enough to survive to the round of 96.
He then won his round of 64 with a two-wave score of 11.60 despite small one to four feet of swell which allowed him to see off Dylan Moffat and progress to the round of 32.
"It's good fun being able to compete with Dylan Moffat who was one spot away from qualifying for the tour last year so that was a pretty cool experience," Enfield said.
"Hopefully I can get a few more heats with those guys and learn from it and maybe even beat them; we'll wait and see."
Enfield admitted starting in the round of 112 had proven to be an advantage.
"It certainly doesn't get easier but I was able to get a bit of momentum and then understand how the waves were breaking and which ones were good," he said.
"I was able to get a couple of good ones yesterday and get through. I don't think the surf is very good so we'll keep our eyes open for those good little pockets and try and get a few scores."
The Port Macquarie surfer is expected to be in the water around midday today (February 23).
