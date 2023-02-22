It was a good thing Kayle Enfield answered his phone on the way to a round-of-32 finish at the Great Lakes Pro at Boomerang Beach on February 23.
He didn't know he was competing at the event until he answered a phone call the night before his first heat.
On the other end was good mate Jack Swan who had a message to deliver - you're in the competition.
Within twelve hours, Enfield had to ring work to tell them he wouldn't be in before he jumped in the car and made the trip to Forster.
"Swanny was in it, rang me and said 'Kayle, you know you're in the draw'," Enfield said.
"It was straight after work so I was getting ready to go to bed and then I had a look and was like 'oh my goodness I'm actually in there' so I had to cancel work in the morning."
What followed were three strong heat performances that saw him progress to the round of 32 at the opening event of the 2023 Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series which started on February 21.
Unfortunately, that was where the 19-year-old's tournament ended when his two-wave score of 7.33 wasn't enough to overcome Ben Spence (9.46) or Te Kehukehu Butler (10.10).
"It's taken me long enough, but I've finally put a few heats together which is nice," Enfield said.
The elite four-day event will jump from a QS1000 to a QS3000 offering athletes the opportunity to increase their overall qualifying series (QS) point ranking from the beginning of the 2023 series.
This will be the third year that the QS will run under the new WSL regionalised format, with each region allocated a quota of athletes who must quantify their QS points to qualify for the Challenger Series.
Enfield won his round-of-112 heat with a combined two-wave score of 12.83 before his combined score of 7.56 was just enough to survive to the round-of-96.
He then won his round-of-64 with a two-wave score of 11.60 despite small one to four feet of swell which allowed him to see off Dylan Moffat and progress to the round of 32.
"It's good fun being able to compete with Dylan who was one spot away from qualifying for the tour last year so that was a pretty cool experience," Enfield said.
Enfield admitted starting in the round-of-112 had proven to be an advantage.
"I was able to get a bit of momentum and then understand how the waves were breaking and which ones were good," he said.
"I was able to get a couple of good ones yesterday and get through."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.