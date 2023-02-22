Port Macquarie News
Reader poll: what do you want us to ask the candidates for Port Macquarie and Oxley?

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated February 23 2023 - 1:23am, first published 1:00am
The boundaries for the electorates of Port Macquarie and Oxley. Pictures from the NSW Electoral Commission

Now that we've had the first Meet the Candidates forum for the seat of Port Macquarie - and we have the first public forum for Oxley in Wauchope on Tuesday, February 28 - it's time to get down to the nitty gritty.

