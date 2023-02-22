Port Macquarie News

'Levels the playing field': Electric skateboard law change gives greater choice for people living with disability

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated February 22 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:00pm
Port Macquarie resident Steve Lyons recognises the importance of the reforms to road transport laws for people living with a disability. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

A Port Macquarie man's advocacy has blossomed into statewide changes allowing people living with a disability, which impairs their mobility, to use electric skateboards on roads and footpaths.

