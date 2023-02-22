A Port Macquarie man's advocacy has blossomed into statewide changes allowing people living with a disability, which impairs their mobility, to use electric skateboards on roads and footpaths.
Steve Lyons, who has 48 years of lived experience with a physical disability, spoke with Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams about an e-scooter trial.
That led to the e-skateboard issue, a ministerial visit and ultimately resulted in reforms to road transport laws allowing a person living with a disability that impacts their mobility to legally use an e-skateboard on roads and footpaths in NSW.
Mr Lyons is thrilled with the change to the road transport laws.
"People who I have never met, will never meet, this [reform] will mean they can be themselves when they are out in the community," he said.
Mr Lyons said he was no longer tethered to accessible parking spaces when it came to choosing a car parking spot.
"It just basically levels the playing field," he said.
"It gives me not only independence but autonomy, so I get to choose where I go."
Minister for Infrastructure, Cities and Active Transport Rob Stokes said just as some people with a disability chose to use motorised wheelchairs, some people with a disability may choose to use an e-skateboard.
"It is a technology that developed faster than the law can keep up," he said.
That is until now. The reform will come into effect on Friday, February 24.
Mr Stokes said the change was a big step forward in ensuring that people living with a disability had access to new technologies to help them get around more effectively and more flexibly.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said the reform will change lives.
She said when people with a disability were hindered because of nonsensical laws, there was a need to advocate for change.
"It just seemed incredibly ridiculous that here we have someone who is supported by the NDIS, which is a great thing, has been provided equipment by the NDIS but actually can't legally use it," Mrs Williams said.
"The NDIS is all about choice, but what we were doing was not giving him a choice, because our laws in NSW had constrained that choice.
"I just think it is fabulous that we can make those changes now."
E-skateboard users will be required to obtain and carry certification from a medical or health practitioner stating they are able to use the device as a mobility aid.
They can't go faster than 10km/h.
