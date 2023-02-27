Port Macquarie News

Hastings Valley Vikings' Kye Alpen on why he enjoys pre-season

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
February 27 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kye Alpen (right) makes a tackle for Hastings Valley during the 2022 Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union season. Picture by Kurt Polock/Lighthouse Sports Photography

For the last decade Kye Alpen has been one of the regulars doing pre-season for the Hastings Valley Vikings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.