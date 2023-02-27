For the last decade Kye Alpen has been one of the regulars doing pre-season for the Hastings Valley Vikings.
It's earned him the title of one of the club's ironmen as they prepare for another tilt at the Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union premiership in 2023.
But he's had an admission to make as the Vikings aim to take their pre-season regime up a notch ahead of the competition start in April.
"I don't really enjoy pre-season; I've just been trying to show up when I can," he said.
The change from Oxley Beach to the fields at MacKillop College and now the return to Oxley Oval was a welcome change for the 24-year-old.
He claims to have only missed three sessions since they started last month under the tutelage of incoming coach Lyndon Gale.
"I didn't enjoy the beach much when we were at the beach because you got too sandy," he said.
"We've changed it up this year because in the past we've been at the beach for four weeks and when the cricketers are done at Oxley Oval we'll get the hands on the footy a bit more."
And while the challenges faced - and subsequently overcome - during preseason drills tune a club up for a genuine crack at the trophy come the end of the season, Alpen enjoyed mixing with the juniors.
"What I enjoy most about it is we get all the juniors to train with us as well so it gets the senior players to know the young fellas and they get a buzz out of it," he said.
"I wouldn't say I'm one of the more mature players though, maybe experienced."
It's the question a lot of spectators and opposition coaches have asked plenty of times over the last decade - how do the Vikings remain so successful?
If the players don't know what the secret ingredient is, who does?
"I've got no idea how we keep doing it. I think it's just about wanting it more. The team who wants it the most wins," Alpen said.
"With how successful the club's been over the last couple of years you've just got to try and keep the roll on."
