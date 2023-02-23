Port Macquarie News

Lance Fletcher re-elected as chairman of Football Mid North Coast for 2023 season

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated February 24 2023 - 12:03am, first published February 23 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Re-elected Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher is focused on growing girls numbers in the under-12 to under-14 age groups. Picture by Paul Jobber

Newly re-elected Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher has already started thinking about how he can improve football in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.