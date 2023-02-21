For fishing out wider, the FADs have been a little hit and miss although the mahi mahi that have been caught have generally been of good size. With one of the best fishing seasons of black marlin, fishos are still reporting catches from South West Rocks to Crowdy Head around the twenty-five to thirty metres of water. For fishing the reefs, I received a few reports of decent snapper, pearl perch and kingfish off Crowdy Head and Laurieton.