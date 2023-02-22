Port Macquarie will look to build on a third-place and second-place finish at the Northern Eagles junior touch football championships when they head to the NSW Junior State Cup at Dubbo this weekend.
The Makos' under-14 boys will be the association's only team who were willing to make the six-and-a-half-hour trip south-west after the event was shifted from Port Macquarie as a result of wet weather.
Co-coach Simon Martin said his team was excited about a return to the state-wide event following the decision to cancel it in 2022.
That came after a week-long deluge of rain that swamped the Tuffins Lane fields in Port Macquarie and forced tournament organisers to shift the tournament.
In 2021 the tournament had to be cancelled after just one day of action - also due to wet weather.
"After the disappointment of not being able to play last year, the boys are keen to get into it," Martin said.
Port Macquarie head into the three-day event full of confidence after successful regional campaigns at Ballina and Coffs Harbour in recent weeks.
"They were really good for the boys to get a few games under their belt," Martin said.
The Makos co-coach admitted to being perplexed at the decision to run a state-wide touch football tournament on the same weekend as the Oztag junior state championships at Coffs Harbour.
"It's a bit disappointing we couldn't get more teams involved but there's unfortunately the junior oztag on up at Coffs Harbour this weekend as well which is not a very well-thought out decision," Martin said.
"I'm sure there's lots of kids all over the state that have had to make a decision which way to go."
Despite all that, the Makos are aiming for a quarter-final finish in Dubbo at least with talented trio Rafferty Gordon, Blaise Martin and Lachlan Walters to lead the way.
They were selected in the under-14 boys' Northern Eagles team to compete at the junior regional championships at Tuggerah from April 28-30 as well as the youth championships at Kawana from September 27-30.
"Rafferty, Blaise and Lachy are three guys who have really stepped up their games and have been in the [Port Macquarie] system for a while," Martin said.
"They're developing every year, but in saying that, with the group of boys we do have, it's rare to have such a group who are all very respectful and super keen to learn and develop their games."
