Port Macquarie under-14 boys primed for NSW Junior State Cup at Dubbo

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated February 23 2023 - 10:59am, first published February 22 2023 - 3:00pm
Port Macquarie's under-14 boys will head to the NSW Junior State Cup at Dubbo this weekend. Picture supplied by Kim Ambrose

Port Macquarie will look to build on a third-place and second-place finish at the Northern Eagles junior touch football championships when they head to the NSW Junior State Cup at Dubbo this weekend.

