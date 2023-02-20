Kahlan Duncan led the way for Beechwood as they ended Macquarie Hotel's five-year Beechwood Sevens cricket stranglehold on February 19.
Duncan whacked 212 runs in three trips to the middle - including 78 - in their 35-run win in the final of the annual seven-a-side tournament.
Beechwood scored an impressive 165 in their 12 allotted overs before Macquarie could only manage 130 in reply which allowed them to avenge last year's defeat.
Duncan also claimed the overall honours of scoring the most runs ever, cruising past the previous best of 174.
Tournament director Darren McCudden said Macquarie's Ethan Hyde achieved the top score of the day, while brother Josh was their lone-hand in the final.
"Ethan's 96 was the highest score of the day where he hit 12 sixes and some of them were massive," he said.
"It was another successful, record-breaking day actually."
Unsurprisingly Duncan was awarded the player of the tournament award while Macquarie's Sam Plunkett was the best bowler with an impressive 6-30 for the day.
"It was the fourth Beechwood Sevens win for Beechwood," McCudden said.
