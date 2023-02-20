Port Macquarie News
Election countdown: 'Meet the Candidates' forums for seats of Port Macquarie and Oxley as election looms

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated February 21 2023 - 9:44am, first published 9:00am
Top: Port Macquarie candidates Stuart Watson (GRN), Leslie Williams (LP), Peta Pinson (NATS) and Keith McMullen (ALP). Bottom: Oxley candidates Dominic King (GRN), Michael Kemp (NATS) and Troy Irwin (Ind)

Candidates for the two state electorates covering the Hastings Valley are about to face-off in the first public forums of this campaign.

