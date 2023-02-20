Candidates for the two state electorates covering the Hastings Valley are about to face-off in the first public forums of this campaign.
First-up is a "Meet the Candidates" forum for the seat of Port Macquarie, which is being held at Laurieton United Services Club from 6.30pm Tuesday, February 21.
There are four known contenders for the seat.
They are current MP and Liberal candidate Leslie Williams; Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor and Nationals candidate Peta Pinson; Labor candidate Keith McMullen; and Greens candidate Stuart Watson.
The forum is being hosted by the Hastings Residents Association (HRA) and will be moderated by Laurieton doctor, Murt Ahmed.
Anyone can attend. It can also be seen live on YouTube.
The HRA is also hosting a forum at Wauchope RSL Club from 6.30pm on Tuesday, February 28, for the Oxley candidates.
At this stage only three candidates for Oxley are known. They are Nationals candidate Michael Kemp, Greens candidate Dominic Green and Independent Troy Irwin.
The Labor Party is yet to nominate a candidate. The cut-off to do so is March 8.
HRA President Greg Franks said he anticipates health care and the lack of doctors in the area will be a major issue, along with the upgrade of state roads and cost of living issues such as food and the lack of affordable housing.
"It's a great opportunity for locals the ask the questions that matter to them and determine who will be the best repesentative for them in the next State parliament, regardless of which party forms government." Mr Franks said.
Each candidate will have three minutes to introduce themselves and to outline their core policies.
Randomly selected people will be invited to ask questions from the floor, with each candidate given one-minute to reply.
At the end of the forum, candidates will have a further two minutes to summarise their policies.
The speaking order will be randomly chosen while Port Macquarie Toastmasters will time responses.
As the moderator cannot fact-check statements, the HRA will address concerns after the forum and post a response on YouTube.
Other Meet the Candidates sessions will be held from 6.30pm at Port City Bowling Club on March 7 and from 6.30pm at Lake Cathie Bowling Club on March 14.
