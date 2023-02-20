Port Macquarie News
Macleay Valley Mountain Bike Club holds first round of NSW state mountain bike series

Paul Jobber
Paul Jobber
February 21 2023 - 9:07am
It was the standout performance from Port Macquarie rider and now professional athlete Lachlan Morton that stole the show at the Macleay Valley Mountain Bike Club on February 17-19.

