It was the standout performance from Port Macquarie rider and now professional athlete Lachlan Morton that stole the show at the Macleay Valley Mountain Bike Club on February 17-19.
Competing in the first round of the six-round NSW state mountain bike series at Kalateenee Mountain Bike Trails, Morton showed everyone why he has progressed to the top ranks of the sport.
He took out his category in the three-day event with a scintillating effort that impressed Macleay Valley Mountain Bike Club president Kylie Stewart.
"We were lucky enough to have pro rider Lachlan Morton take part and he took out his category in completing 10 laps of a 10-kay loop in a five-hour period," Stewart said.
"He did about 100 kays in five hours."
More than 100 riders from all over the state converged on the trails with three separate events held over the three days.
The schools cross-country event kicked things off on day one for age divisions under-7 to under-19.
A cross-country event followed on day two before an Enduro event wrapped the weekend up on the third day.
Stewart said the trails at Kempsey had previously been labelled as some of the best on the Mid North Coast.
"The trails were in mint condition (at the weekend) and the smiles on everyone's face indicated how much fun they were having out there," she said.
"It was perfect conditions. The tracks were dry... it was amazing. The feedback has been awesome and everyone can't wait for next year's event."
For the Macleay Valley contingent, Harvey Nicholson took out the under-13 division in the school event on the opening day before local member Peter Ardetti jumped on his bike on day two alongside Glen Clarke.
"Glen rides an adaptive mountain bike and he took part in the cross-country section as well," Stewart said.
"A father-son duo of Ben and Noah Bailey along with Austin Northey also took part in the Enduro series on the final day."
Meanwhile, the club has been successful in securing more than $130,000 in funding to assist with the construction of the Kalateenee Mountain Bike Trails, a carpark and toilet facilities.
The club has also received an additional $301,600 from the NSW state government to assist with the upgrade of the current Enduro trails.
The new carpark and toilet facilities will be positioned in a centralised location within the mountain bike park and will become the main headquarters for future social rides.
"The proposed projects will provide the MVMB an opportunity to move toward achieving our long-term vision to become a national recognised mountain bike park, with international standard trails and independent club facilities and headquarters," Stewart said.
"In addition, it provides a boost toward the club being recognised as a progressive and inclusive organisation that actively promotes healthy lifestyle activities and improves community and social outcomes."
