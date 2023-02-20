Port Macquarie News

Lord Howe's Woodhen numbers skyrocket into the thousands

By Newsroom
February 21 2023 - 4:00am
Woodhen on the top of Mount Gower, Lord Howe Island. Photo: Liz Langdale

Lord Howe Island's Woodhen population numbers are continuing to climb after the successful implementation of a rodent eradication program in 2019.

