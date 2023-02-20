Port Macquarie News
Photos

Kempsey Cannonballs Dingbats win second-division trophy

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated February 21 2023 - 12:02am, first published February 20 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Macquarie Pirates women's coach Stefan Everingham wasn't kicking stones despite watching his team bow out of the Crescent Head Sevens at the semi-final stage on February 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.