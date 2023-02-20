Port Macquarie Pirates women's coach Stefan Everingham wasn't kicking stones despite watching his team bow out of the Crescent Head Sevens at the semi-final stage on February 18.
It didn't stop him, however, on reflecting on what might have been as Nelson Bay went on to claim the women's trophy over Wanderers following their 19-10 win that eliminated Pirates.
"If a couple of things went a little differently we could have even won it (the semi-final) so I was very pleased with how they (the girls) went," he said.
"One of the girls was sinbinned after she dropped the ball trying to intercept it which seems crazy, but that's rugby. Another incident we didn't tap the ball correctly after a penalty when we were on the attack."
The nine-point defeat concluded the pre-season seven-a-side tournament which saw them register two wins and two losses.
Everingham said the aim of the day was to "give everyone a run" and "to start getting a bit of contact as well as put players into a few different positions".
Youngsters Ebony Sims and Chanel Glasson impressed while experienced heads Elle Chandler and Shawnee Potts also rolled the sleeves up in the forwards.
"Chanel is only 17 and still in high school, but is our scrum half and is all over the field in defence and attack which is really pleasing," the coach said.
"Ebony played a couple of roles and Elle and Shawnee were good for us in the middle of the field."
Everingham said they would now switch their attention towards the start of the season which is yet to be confirmed, but is expected to be in late April.
Numbers at training have been positive.
"We didn't have such good numbers this time last year, but we're still looking to recruit a couple more," he said.
"There's a university open day this week where we'll put a stall up to see if we can get a couple of the new uni students. We're always looking for more numbers."
Meanwhile, an injury-hit Lennox Head took out the Cup trophy with a win over Phoenix while Kempsey Cannonballs were victorious in the Plate final.
Tournament director Jared Fuller said Lennox Head's performance to win the Cup final was a standout.
"It was a pretty phenomenal effort to get to where they did," he said.
"They had a few injuries during the day and you can't replace players so they played from the quarter-finals onwards with nine players which was three down.
"They only just scraped through the quarter-final and semi-final and then came out and beat Phoenix in the final who had been the gun team all day."
In the women's, Nelson Bay defeated Wanderers in the final.
The tournament provided more than 30 teams across the senior men's and women's grades and under-16s with another pre-season hit-out ahead of the upcoming rugby union season.
