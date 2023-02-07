Better conditions for support workers and emergency accommodation for victims of violence were key issues raised at a recent Women and Children Safety Forum in Wauchope.
Guest Speaker was Jodie Harrison, the Shadow Minister for Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.
Ms Harrison, who is also the Shadow Minister for Women and Shadow Minister for Seniors, told the forum that domestic violence had increased on the Mid North Coast by 36 per cent in the five years to June 2022.
For the victims, housing, health, and better conditions for their support workers, are key issues.
Support workers help women experiencing domestic violence navigate the health system, police and the courts.
They are commonly on short-term contracts, as are the organisations that employ them, and many are affected by low-pay and stress.
"Social housing is under incredible pressure, most wait five to 10 years before they can get it, and this is also hard for sector workers."
Ms Harrison attended the forum with Labor candidate for Port Macquarie Keith McMullen, and Anthony D'Adam MLC.
She said local councils are key to finding solutions because accommodation is so important and she urged local government to make sure planning policies made it easier to build emergency accommodation.
Ms Harrison said that if Labor is elected in March, it will manage social housing with a new Homes NSW agency; set aside 30 per cent of government land for social and emergency housing, and merge the Land and Housing Corporation, Aboriginal Housing and DCJ Housing.
