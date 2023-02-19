North Coast Bulldogs coach Peter Wood finished with a few extra grey hairs as his team recorded a much-needed 16-8 Andrew Johns Cup (under-16) win over Newcastle-Maitland Region Knights in Cessnock.
The Bulldogs led 10-0 at half-time on February 18 and overcame a mini-Knights resurgence in the second half to remain alive following defeats in the opening two rounds of the five-round competition.
Five-eighth Rielly Laverty and halfback Toby Batten crossed for first-half tries before centre Joseph Bull extended their lead to 14-0 just after half-time.
Knights prop Jace Cox and winger Ryan Lawrence scored second-half tries, but it wasn't enough as the Bulldogs held on for an important victory.
"We had a bit of a lapse midway through the second half and that turned my hair a little bit grey, but anyway," Wood said.
"[We're] still alive. A couple of games went in our favour to keep us in there."
Wood was most impressed with his team's ability to minimise their mistakes which helped them handle the hot, stifling conditions where the temperature approached the mid-30s.
He paid tribute to their ability to "pull together as a unit which got us across the line".
"They just never give up, they're tenacious and I can't fault their efforts. I'm pretty proud of that. It was hot for both teams, but we stuck to it and came away with it," Wood said.
"They all worked hard for each other and didn't turn away from helping their mate."
North Coast will continue their walk along the finals tightrope when they tackle Central Coast Roosters at Tuncurry on February 25.
The Roosters currently sit above the Bulldogs with a two-win, one-loss record and Wood was hopeful for and against wouldn't be a determining factor by the end of the season in a fortnight.
"Our margins have been very slim; we've been beaten by four and eight and we won by eight so our for and against isn't way out of the picture," he said.
"If we can get the wins across the board it will come into our favour and the boys perform when their back's against the wall."
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs under-18s were outclassed by the Knights 44-12 with the defeat all-but ending their hopes of a semi-final finish.
They now must beat Central Coast in Tuncurry next weekend, the Northern Rivers in the final round and rely on other results to go their way.
