North Coast Bulldogs defeat Newcastle Maitland Region Knights in Andrew Johns Cup clash at Cessnock

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
February 19 2023 - 2:30pm
Toby Batten fires a pass for North Coast in their round two match at Wauchope. Picture by Lighthouse Sports Photography/Kurt Polock

North Coast Bulldogs coach Peter Wood finished with a few extra grey hairs as his team recorded a much-needed 16-8 Andrew Johns Cup (under-16) win over Newcastle-Maitland Region Knights in Cessnock.

