Gabby Turner and Jack McGrath have been named the female and male Mid North Coast Junior Lifesavers of the Year.
Gabby volunteers at Tacking Point Surf Life Saving Club while Jack does his hours on the beach with Port Macquarie Surf Life Saving Club.
Gabby loves every moment she spends at her club and the broader surf lifesaving community.
She has learnt skills which have the potential to save lives and she has increased her board and swim skills through training to prepare herself for the role of a lifesaver.
Able to read the ocean, Gabby knows the safest areas on a beach to swim and is looking forward to performing volunteer patrols.
Jack has already proven himself a lifesaver, having used the skills learnt through his nipper education to confidently save two children in the surf on his nipper board whilst in under-12s.
Now in under-14s, Jack has achieved his Surf Rescue Certificate and commenced patrolling.
Jack has been in nippers since under-7s and he enjoys meeting new people from other schools, clubs and branches, all while working on his ocean awareness and surf skills.
Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast director of member services Gary Hawkins said the duo were evidence the future of surf life saving is in good hands.
"Our clubs and community should feel extremely proud of Gabby and Jack," Hawkins said.
"We're always keen for more youth members and we hope these two wonderful members inspire young surf lifesavers across our branch.
"We are also grateful for the continued support of Newcastle Permanent, our partners for almost 20 years."
Newcastle Permanent branch member Samantha Cullen was a member of the panel who selected this year's winners.
"Generous with their time and always giving 100 per cent effort, these two exceptional young people are a credit to their clubs and communities," she said.
"SLS Mid North Coast deserve our gratitude for teaching young people like Gabby and Jack life skills, not just lifesaving skills."
Mid North Coast Branch has eight clubs, from Camden Haven to Macksville Scotts Head, each of which nominate a female and male for the award.
The winners are judged on their written application and an interview with the judges.
