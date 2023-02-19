Port Macquarie News

Gabby Turner and Jack McGrath awarded Mid North Coast Junior Lifesavers of the Year

By Newsroom
Updated February 19 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 12:14pm
Gabby Turner and Jack McGrath are the junior lifesavers of the year. Picture supplied by SLSNSW

Gabby Turner and Jack McGrath have been named the female and male Mid North Coast Junior Lifesavers of the Year.

