Port Macquarie News
Council

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council dives in to kick-start DA planning for $70m+ aquatic centre

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated February 20 2023 - 10:26am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The council is planning a new aquatic facility at Macquarie Park. Pictures from Google Maps and Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's website

The aquatic centre project planning is pushing ahead to reach the development application stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.