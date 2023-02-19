The aquatic centre project planning is pushing ahead to reach the development application stage.
There is, however, a note of caution to the community that external funding will be needed to make the facility a reality.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has unanimously endorsed option one of the staging options for the Port Macquarie Aquatic Facility planned at Macquarie Park on Gordon Street.
The council will move to the next stage of the aquatic facility project through to development application submission.
Stage one includes an outdoor 50 metre pool, indoor 25m pool, indoor program pool, reception with kiosk, associated infrastructure and parking.
The first stage has an estimated $45 million price tag.
A leisure pool and splash pad, along with water slides, are planned in stage two and beyond.
The new aquatic facility is being planned to replace the current pool on Gordon Street.
Port Macquarie Aquatic Centre Committee convener Greg Freeman said the group encouraged the council to push ahead rapidly towards the development application.
"We are cautiously optimistic that this [process] is going to lead to a DA approval and then we would like to see action stations for grant submissions," he said.
Mr Freeman said the aquatic centre would have as many social benefits as health benefits.
Cr Adam Roberts said the aquatic facility would be a huge addition to the amenity of the area and also support young athletes and recreational needs.
He said the current pool was well out of date.
Cr Josh Slade said it was exciting to see the project moving ahead with the planning process.
"It is no secret how urgent at present this project has become and how we need to sure-up a plan so we can move forward," he said.
Cr Lisa Intemann said she supported the motion, however with a caution to the community.
She said it was going to be so important to get funding help from other levels of government as the total cost was in the vicinity of $70 million to $80 million.
Cr Intemann spoke about how refurbishing the current pool was not feasible.
"We really must go ahead with this [new aquatic facility] proposal and I encourage support from the community in making representation to state and federal members to get funding so we can go ahead as quickly as possible," she said.
Mayor Peta Pinson said the leaky pool was using precious water.
"It is an aged facility, and in the prosperous region that we are and the growth that we are experiencing, we absolutely deserve a state of the art aquatic centre but the reality is our community alone cannot afford it," she said.
The mayor said the council needed other levels of government to step in to assist.
Cr Pinson spoke about the council's commitment to the project but with the caveat that funding was needed.
"In saying that, the lesson we learnt from the Ocean Drive duplication was the more years that went by, the more expensive it became, so this is something we really do need to be focused on and work feverishly towards, in my opinion," she said.
Deputy mayor Rachel Sheppard outlined the connection between the delivery of the Thrumster sporting fields and the aquatic facility delivery.
She said once the Thrumster sporting fields were provided, soccer being played at Macquarie Park could move to Thrumster, therefore Macquarie Park became available for the aquatic facility.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.