Lifesavers at Town Beach report that a lot of sand has moved from the heavy swell we have at the moment, which is due to the cyclone off Queensland.
The swell is starting to drop so pay close attention to the surf conditions.
It may look calm on top but the undertow is very strong so check the break before paddling out.
The tail end of the Queensland cyclone has just about passed with large waves Wednesday, Thursday and Friday dropping. Towards the weekend the S-SW wind will start dropping off.
The North Points such as lighthouse and Queens Head at Plomber will be a good option next week.
Friday and Saturday may bring some good conditions with NW to SW winds with a clean 1-2 metre swell.
Next week will bring NE winds 'til at least Wednesday.
The outlook for townies is no good. When you are a die hard "Townie" like me, when I go to Lighthouse the boys want to know if my passport has been stamped.
With the changing conditions, all should be able to catch a couple of waves with it still being a reasonable 1.2-1.5 metre swell.
Also don't forget Shelley's Beach can yield a different wave when the wind is NE/SW.
Flynn's, North Wall, Bonny Hills and North Haven beaches will be improving with large tides and swell shifting the sand and creating good looking banks.
Now for the water temp from our resident early morning swimmer Alan Upton.
He has fearlessly predicted that with the N/E wind over the coming weekend, the temp will drop from 19-20 degrees Friday to 17.5 degrees max by Sunday.
Good luck asking. His reply will be "I told you so".
It's always great to see him in the morning. His beautiful "dry" humour lights up the beach.
So have fun surfing and good luck finding waves as they will be around. Don't forget to check surf conditions at all beaches, as a lot of sand has moved around over the last week.
Just remember to watch each other's back when in the water.
Also, just a reminder Port Macquarie Bodyboarding Association Registration Day is on this weekend Saturday 18th 10am to 12pm at Inner Vision Surf and Skate in William street Port Macquarie.
Kenny
