Kenny's surf report: sand on the move at Port Macquarie's Town Beach and undertow is strong

By Surfing Columnist, Kenny Little
Updated February 16 2023 - 9:52pm, first published 6:00pm
Sand's on the move at Town Beach due to the big swell. Picture by Sue Stephenson

Lifesavers at Town Beach report that a lot of sand has moved from the heavy swell we have at the moment, which is due to the cyclone off Queensland.

