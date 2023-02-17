Port Macquarie News

Wayne Richards Park receives state government funding to upgrade lighting

By Paul Jobber
February 17 2023 - 1:04pm
Wayne Richards Park will receive a lighting upgrade after a state government grant.

The Hastings River District Cricket Association and Port Macquarie Magpies AFL club are the two main sporting organisations set to benefit from lighting upgrades at Wayne Richards Park.

