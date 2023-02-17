The Hastings River District Cricket Association and Port Macquarie Magpies AFL club are the two main sporting organisations set to benefit from lighting upgrades at Wayne Richards Park.
It comes after the state government provided a $249,000 grant which will allow the lights to be upgraded from 100lux to 300lux. The HRDCA will chip in $10,000.
More night time fixtures can then be held at the venue across both winter and summer seasons with HRDCA president Craig Lobegeier admitting they have already pencilled in senior fixtures for the 2023/2024 season.
"What we'll do next year is program at least six games - one a month - as day-night fixtures on a Saturday," Lobegeier said.
"It will allow juniors to play on Friday nights and help us run our T20 competitions with a little bit more freedom. We can also run joint competitions if we choose.
"It now gives us two grounds where we can play day-night cricket because at Oxley (Oval) with one ground you wear wickets out very quickly.
While it was a HRDCA senior cricket project, Lobegeier congratulated Wayne Richards ground manager Mitch Quinn for his foresight to "get the damn thing done".
"He was the driver behind it," he said.
It has been more than five years since night-time cricket was played at Wayne Richards Park.
"While it's not Oxley Oval where people stop and are amazed at night cricket, we'll get the message out about Wayne Richards so it will work out and we're really excited about it," Lobegeier said.
The work is scheduled to start by mid-April and should take two weeks with the Magpies set to benefit first.
Club president Carissa Embling said hosting night-time fixtures during their 2023 AFL North Coast season would be something they could discuss.
"It increases the opportunity for us because there has previously been talk of night-time matches and having those facilities there will now make it an easier sell," she said.
"We play most of our games of an afternoon, but we don't always have to do things the same way we've been doing them."
