It's the trip from Port Macquarie to the Shannon International Airport in Ireland and then onto Limerick that requires four flights, 26 hours in transit and a total distance of more than 17,000 kilometres travelled.
But luckily, two Port Macquarie sisters will be able to do it together after Shelby and Leilani Grainger were selected in Australian Indigenous sides for the 2023 Tag World Cup from August 2-5.
The tournament will be the first one held since 2018.
Shelby will play in the women's open team while Leilani earned her spot in the women's under-21 side.
"We won't be in the same team, but being able to experience it together and travel together over there makes it more comfortable knowing we've got each other and we can rely on each other," Leilani said.
Shelby said it was a "huge honour" to be able to represent their culture, their mob and their family on an international stage.
"There's no greater honour and I think Lani can agree," she said.
"Our family is so proud and it's so hard to find words to describe it, but it's an amazing accomplishment and something we're really looking forward to experiencing."
Leilani admitted both her and her older sister were excited about the trip, but there was also plenty of nervous energy associated with preparing for a trip abroad.
"We're both really excited; it's the first time we will have left Australia to play sport overseas," she said.
"It's a long flight and we aren't really familiar with how the whole airport situation works because we don't go overseas often."
The duo gained their selection after impressive performances for New South Wales at the Battle of the Nations tournament in Tweed Heads last November.
Shelby said they had previously been selected to compete at an international tournament before, but never one outside Australia.
"We've never played any sport overseas before," she said.
The duo will also have the added bonus of experiencing another part of the world.
"We don't know much about Ireland at all, but we have had people who said it's incredible over there and the people are amazing but the accent will take a while to get used to," Shelby said.
"We might not understand them and it will take a while to interpret what they're saying, but it's meant to be incredible."
Both girls admit their selection for the Tagaroos had made pre-season with the Port City Breakers more enjoyable ahead of the start to the Group 3 rugby league season.
"It's definitely been a motivator to show up for pre-season although we always do pre-season, but this year it's really made sure we work hard and are at our peak fitness," Shelby said.
To help assist the girls with their travel costs, Settlers Inn Hotel will hold a fundraiser on February 25 from 5pm.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.