Cr Rachel Sheppard is the new deputy mayor after a close vote at Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's first meeting in 2023.
Cr Nik Lipovac successfully raised a motion to bring forward an election for the position of deputy mayor, which has been held by Cr Adam Roberts since early 2022.
Cr Lipovac's written comments, accompanying the notice of motion, included that the move would promote fairness, equity and varied opinions as well as a learning opportunity for other councillors.
Councillors Adam Roberts and Rachel Sheppard stood for the deputy mayor's position in a vote at the council meeting on Thursday, February 16.
Cr Sheppard won the vote, five to four, to serve as deputy mayor for the next 12 months.
The vote comes a week after mayor Peta Pinson held a media conference when she hit out at the move to bring forward the election for deputy mayor and questioned its timing.
Cr Pinson is contesting the seat of Port Macquarie for the National Party at the March state election.
Councillors have the choice between setting the term of the office of deputy mayor to be the same as the mayoral term, or for it to be a shorter term.
In January 2022, the newly elected councillors opted for the longer period, with Cr Roberts elected as deputy mayor at the time.
That changed with the vote at the February meeting when the council expired the term of the office of deputy mayor, effective immediately, and set the deputy mayor's term as 12 months.
Cr Sheppard was then elected, by a show of hands, as deputy mayor.
Mayor Peta Pinson, councillors Adam Roberts, Danielle Maltman and Josh Slade voted for Cr Roberts; while councillors Lisa Intemann, Sharon Griffiths, Nik Lipovac, Rachel Sheppard and Lauren Edwards voted for Cr Sheppard.
Cr Pinson, speaking against the motion to bring forward the deputy mayoral election, said the community deserved a stable council focused on getting the job done and delivering on core services and improved infrastructure.
"Our community deserves a strong leader in our deputy mayor and Adam Roberts is that leader," she said.
"He is not just my deputy mayor but he is the deputy mayor for our community, and today, I make my support known for the continuance of Cr Adam Roberts to remain in the role of deputy mayor for the remainder of the council term."
Cr Slade also put his support behind Cr Roberts, saying he didn't think bringing forward the deputy mayoral election was in the best interest of the council or the community.
Cr Roberts said he appreciated the messages of support from the community, and at all times the role of the deputy was to support both the mayor and the community.
Cr Roberts said in any event that he was rolled in the next few minutes, and he used that term very loosely, he hoped whoever took the badge supported the mayor and supported the community as he had done and would continue to do.
Cr Lisa Intemann said a change of deputy mayor was in no way disrespectful to Cr Roberts or the community or the mayor.
"This has been our practice for many years, decades, to rotate and have a re-election or an election process for the deputy mayor annually and this is now returning to that normal process," she said.
Cr Intemann said under the legislation, the role of the deputy mayor was to stand in for the mayor if the mayor was unable to do so or unavailable.
"It is in fact the role of all councillors to support the council and the community," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.