Adam Roberts voted out; Rachel Sheppard is the new Deputy Mayor of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated February 16 2023 - 9:53pm, first published 3:30pm
Cr Rachel Sheppard has replaced Adam Roberts as Deputy Mayor. Picture supplied

Cr Rachel Sheppard is the new deputy mayor after a close vote at Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's first meeting in 2023.

