A new sculpture at Town Beach is set to become a drawcard for visitors and residents, the architects behind the project say.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council have commissioned world-renowned art and architecture collective, Cave Urban, to design the sculpture.
The project's aim is to provide a permanent, safe and welcoming space. It's a place where family members and friends can go to reflect, grieve and connect with someone they have lost at sea.
It will be located at north Town Beach on a grass reserve.
Cave Urban cofounder Lachlan Brown said they've named the sculpture Heard at Sea.
"The idea of a shell as a listening device," he said.
"People put the shell up to their ear to hear the sea.
"You're listening to the sea...effectively you're listening for your loved ones who have been lost."
Mr Brown said initially they modelled the sculpture on a conch shell, which is also known as 'seashell horn" or "shell trumpet'
"That idea of calling for someone," he said.
The sculpture has since been modelled on a volute shell.
The shell was chosen after Port Macquarie-Hastings Council ran a competition asking people to submit their shells for entry.
King Creek resident Sarah Goodyer's shell won the competition.
She found it while combing Town Beach with her family after a storm.
Sarah said she'd never seen a shell like it before.
The family collected a number of shells of the same type from the beach.
Sarah is looking forward to seeing the sculpture when it's installed.
Cave Urban cofounder Juan Pablo Pinto said they decided it was important to involve the community so they can contribute to the project.
Mr Brown said the project has evolved over time to suit economic and aesthetic needs.
The sculpture will come together with a series of stainless steel fins.
"It makes it this beautiful semi-transparent artwork on the beach that doesn't block the [view] if you were standing behind it," Mr Brown said.
There is no definite date for when the sculpture will be installed. It's hoped it will be completed in three months.
The sculpture will be built in Sydney and transported to Port Macquarie for installation
