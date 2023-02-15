Former Port Macquarie triathlete Madi Roberts returned to her old stomping ground on the Mid North Coast when she scored a morale-boosting victory at the Trial Bay Triathlon on February 12.
Fellow professional triathlete Tim Reed won the overall honours with Roberts finishing not far behind in fourth, but as the first female to cross the line.
Reed was crowned the overall winner with a time of 01:09:23 closely followed by Benjamin Maunder in 01:10:21, while Nathan Stewart came third with a time of 01:12:36.
Roberts finished the triathlon in 01.13.18. Shannon O 'Hara came second in the women's category with a time of 01:21:56, while Lauren Ferguson came third after finishing in 01:27:57.
"It used to be a yearly staple when I was a teen growing up as it's only a 1hr drive north from Port Mac," Roberts posted on social media soon after the race.
"It was also my 1st ever Tri back in 2008 when I did the Milo Junior Tri on my aluminium road bike."
The 29-year-old said the road conditions on the bike were one of the many challenges she encountered throughout the race.
"The bike course was on typical NSW country roads that numb your hands and vibrate your brain out of your skull (not being dramatic)," she said.
"But somehow I equalled my speed from last week's Caloundra course so I was pretty happy with that."
After concerns during the week about hazardous surf and swell conditions along the Mid North Coast due to Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle, the Trial Bay Triathlon went ahead as planned in ideal conditions.
"We were very lucky with the weather conditions," Hat Head Tri Club president Andrew Kirby said.
"The temperature during the weekend really wasn't too bad as well considering we had the breeze."
The Milo Junior Triathlon was held on Saturday, February 11, with Trent Alley coming first in a time of 00.22.55, closely followed by Ashton Kemp and Hamish Granfield.
Sienna Ward took out the junior girl's category with a time of 00.28.37, while Amelia Wilson followed her in second place and Lily McConnell came third.
Kirby said said the event was a great success that boasted a "huge" turnout.
"We had over 350 on the main day and about 250 for the kids event, and it looked like everyone really enjoyed it," he said.
"These event can't happen without the sponsorship and support of the local community and businesses, so we would like to thank them for another successful year."
