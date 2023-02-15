Port Macquarie News

Madi Roberts takes out women's division at 2023 Trial Bay Triathlon

By Paul Jobber
February 16 2023 - 10:08am, first published February 15 2023 - 2:50pm
Former Port Macquarie triathlete Madi Roberts returned to her old stomping ground on the Mid North Coast when she scored a morale-boosting victory at the Trial Bay Triathlon on February 12.

