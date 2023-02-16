Inspectors have targeted residential building worksites across the region during a joint compliance program.
NSW Fair Trading and SafeWork NSW conducted safety and quality inspections in Port Macquarie, South West Rocks, Kempsey, Bonny Hills and the Laurieton area across two days.
Inspectors looked for non-compliant building work and safety issues, and checked to ensure onsite contractors were appropriately licensed.
Assistant Building Commissioner Matt Whitton gave the building worksites visited an overall "fairly good" report card.
He said licensing was good in the region, across a myriad of trades, with only one unlicensed builder found.
Mr Whitton said the inspectors had seen some issues with general building construction, mainly with waterproofing issues and falls to drains in wet areas.
Inspectors issued 22 written direction notices for electrical non-compliance. The written direction notices require the work to be remedied.
There were about 16 inspectors in the region. They targeted building sites of single and double storey homes and high-rise residential apartment buildings.
Mr Whitton said these types of inspections helped ensure people in regional areas had access to safe and compliant dwellings.
The Mid North Coast blitz is one of many regional inspections across the state in 2023.
"We want trusted builders, developers and trades in the industry and we want consumer confidence in that space," Mr Whitton said.
"Our whole aim, by us being present both in the field and behind the desk, is really about raising standards and getting industry to see where they need to be from a compliance perspective."
The Mid North Coast inspections wrapped up on Wednesday, February 15.
Mr Whitton said the inspectors would be back in the region again as this blitz was one of many programs.
