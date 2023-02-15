A welder has suffered severe burns and around 30 people have been evacuated after a fire in a leathergoods factory in Port Macquarie's industrial estate.
Four Fire and Rescue NSW appliances, a HAZMAT vehicle, NSW Ambulance paramedics and officers from the Mid North Coast Police District were called to Harold Vickery and Son in Jindalee Road around 1.38pm on Wednesday February 15.
They found flames and smoke pouring from the manufacturing unit and a man in his thirties with severe burns to his arms and lower legs.
Incident Controller and Station Commander Mick Medlin said the man had been helped from the unit by co-workers and employees of the adjoining company, GWorks.
"Firefighters started the initial emergency treatment before NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived," Commander Medlin said.
The injured man was then taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
Around 30 people were evacuated from the industrial units.
They were assessed at the side of the road opposite the units, as firefighters in breathing apparatus and using thermal imaging cameras, set about finding the seat of the fire.
They managed to stop it spreading to neighbouring units, and by 3pm the fire was out.
Commander Medlin said crews were still ensuring there was adequate ventilation to render the building safe.
Owner of the commercial property Deb Hale arrived at the site and said she was told a worker was "hot welding" as the leather company was "putting in a mezzanine".
Harold Vickery and Son has only recently moved its business from Wauchope to Port Macquarie after receiving a grant through the NSW Government's Regional Job Creation Fund.
FRNSW is assisting NSW Police and SafeWork NSW in determining how the fire started.
The cause is not being treated as suspicious.
