Worker severely burned in factory fire in Jindalee Road, Port Macquarie

By Liz Langdale and Sue Stephenson
Updated February 16 2023 - 1:28am, first published February 15 2023 - 2:12pm
A welder has suffered severe burns and around 30 people have been evacuated after a fire in a leathergoods factory in Port Macquarie's industrial estate.

