Multi-million dollar Oxley Highway-Pacific Highway interchange upgrade to drive improved safety

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated February 16 2023 - 1:21am, first published February 15 2023 - 4:45pm
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams and Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward support the interchange upgrade project. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

The Pacific Highway-Oxley Highway interchange will be safer for motorists after a multi-million dollar upgrade.

