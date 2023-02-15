The Pacific Highway-Oxley Highway interchange will be safer for motorists after a multi-million dollar upgrade.
The interchange is colloquially known as the doughnut.
The state government has committed $20 million to lengthen the Pacific Highway off-ramp heading north to improve safety and for work to allow for the development of a new service centre.
The service centre will be built at the south-western junction of the Oxley Highway and the Pacific Highway.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams, who is the NSW Liberal Party candidate for Port Macquarie, confirmed the $20 million was locked in.
Mrs Williams said more people will use the highway route, particularly as construction on the Ocean Drive duplication started ramping up.
"I think it is important that we get on with this job and lengthen that slip lane to make it safer for motorists, and to do some other works to accommodate the new highway service centre [into the road network]," she said.
Traffic banks up at the Pacific Highway off-ramp heading north during peak periods.
Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward also supports the $20 million project.
She said the upgrade was so important to the community.
Mrs Ward said the government was making sure it put safety first and provided for future growth.
The work forms part of the Oxley Highway upgrade stage two program.
Transport for NSW put forward concept options in mid-2021 with proposed improvements across a 9.5 kilometre stretch of the Oxley Highway between Billabong Drive and Hastings River Drive at the Gordon Street traffic lights.
At the time, about 23,500 vehicles including about 1500 freight vehicles, used that section of the highway every day.
The community had its say on the options. Mrs Williams, in NSW Parliament in 2022, called on the government to allocate funding to develop designs.
A strategic business case, including the final modelling of options, is underway.
Mrs Williams acknowledged there was "a lot more work to do" but said she was pleased Transport for NSW was working on the strategic business case.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.