The Women's World Cup hasn't rated too much of a mention so far at Mid Coast FC women's Premier League training.
But that is likely to change in coming months as the event approaches and Football Mid North Coast hope to build momentum in the women's game locally.
FMNC chairman Lance Fletcher said he has been impressed by the confidence emanating from most clubs around their registration numbers ahead of the 2023 season.
"There's a lot of money now being put into female football so that provides a pathway for young girls at grassroots level," he said.
"I've had a chat with club presidents who say their registration numbers are looking quite good... they're all very happy."
Fletcher said clubs in the northern part of the zone "always had very steady numbers" although he would like to see an increase in those in the south.
"They've traditionally liked to play with the boys so we've got to use this opportunity (with the World Cup) to get young girls playing in all-girl teams and then bring them right through the system," he said.
"That's so they get used to playing against other girls and when they then get into the WNPL (Women's National Premier League) they're in a full competition."
The chairman felt the biggest advantage of the World Cup being held in Australia and New Zealand was that it would provide female players with more access to the game.
He said while registration numbers had dropped off over the last couple of years because of the pandemic, female participation had continued to grow.
"As more women get to play our game - and the more they play together - I think their skill level is going to lift each other by virtue of the one-on-one training that's being offered for women's football," he said.
Mid Coast FC Women's Premier League coach Emma Stanbury admitted the World Cup hadn't rated much of a mention, but their training sessions had seen full numbers.
She felt that was another indication that excitement is building in the women's game locally.
"Every training session we've had full numbers from both squads which Middies haven't seen for quite a few years and we're also training as a whole squad," she said.
"It's not first grade one side and reserve grade the other."
