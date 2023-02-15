A Port Macquarie man has been sentenced to a two-year Conditional Release Order over an assault outside a Horton Street hotel.
Daniel Adam Rice, 39, pleaded guilty to common assault after he hit a man in the face outside the Port Macquarie Hotel on January 25, 2023.
Court documents show the 39-year-old and his partner were both employed at the hotel at the time.
About 6.30pm on January 25, they finished work and remained at the venue to consume drinks with friends.
Following some miscommunication between the pair, an argument started.
About 10.25pm Rice's now former partner, became upset and wanted to go home. She contacted her housemate and asked if he could pick her up.
The housemate arrived and parked outside the main entrance of the hotel a short time later.
The woman got into the car before telling her housemate to drive because "Daniel was coming", court documents show.
Rice then appeared at the open drivers' side window and punched the housemate in the left eye.
He was able to drive away and went with the woman to Port Macquarie Police Station to report the incident.
Police officers noticed the victim had a red left eye and redness surrounding his eye.
About 2.30pm on January 26, police attended Rice's home, where he was arrested and taken to Port Macquarie Police Station.
Rice's lawyer said his client expresses remorse for his actions, and that the 39-year-old agrees he used a "forceful hit" in the assault.
Rice appeared before Magistrate Georgina Darcy for sentencing on February 15.
Magistrate Darcy said she took into account Rice's early plea of guilty when handing down the sentence.
"The facts show that you hit the victim once to his left eye," she said.
"The attack was unprovoked and the victim was helping a former partner of yours who was attempting to get away from you.
"He [the victim] was assisting someone in need and this is what happens to him."
Magistrate Darcy said these types of alcohol-fueled assaults are "all too prevalent in the community".
Rice has been found guilty without proceeding to a conviction and put on a Conditional Release Order for a period of two years.
"Noting the nature of the offence, the Conditional Release Order will be for a period of two years. If you commit no further offences during this time there will be no conviction recorded," Magistrate Darcy said.
