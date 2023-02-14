Port Macquarie Touch Association had a day out at the Northern Eagles junior touch football championships at Ballina on February 12.
The Makos walked away from the one-day carnival with three wins and three second-places while their remaining three teams missed out.
Makos' representative director Brendan Prince said it was a gruelling carnival where some age divisions played up to seven matches where the mercury reached 35-degrees.
"They were doing game on, game off for chunks of the day; it was crazy conditions," he said.
The associations under-18 and under-16 girls and the under-16 boys all won their respective divisions while the under-14, under-12 and under-10 girls were beaten in their grand finals.
The under-12 boys didn't reach the finals while the under-10 boys were eliminated at the semi-final stage and the under-14 boys finished third ahead of their trip to Dubbo for the Junior State Cup on February 24-26.
Prince said there is normally only one Northern Eagles junior championship event held before the Junior State Cup.
With the Junior State Cup being transferred from Port Macquarie to Dubbo this year it was difficult for some northern clubs to attend.
"They decided to have two Northern Eagles gala days that were trials for the junior Northern Eagles (rep teams) where they normally only have the one gala day plus trials," Prince said.
At the first event Port dominated to claim four championships, four runner-up medals and a club championship at the first Northern Eagles junior championships in Coffs Harbour on January 22.
There were no club champions awarded at Ballina.
