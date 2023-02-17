A picturesque stretch with coastal views in Port Macquarie is about to become pedestrian-friendly.
The Rotary Club of Port Macquarie Sunrise is behind the project to construct a footpath connecting Mrs York's Garden to Gaol Point.
It is hoped the footpath will be open early next week.
Rotary Club of Port Macquarie Sunrise president Neil Black said apart from the concreting and earthwork, club members had done the rest of the work including project management.
Some 15 members gathered for a working bee to put in the formwork, for example.
The Rotary Club of Port Macquarie Sunrise received a $19,840 grant through the state government's Community Building Partnership Program to construct the footpath.
Mr Black said the path would make the area safer and more accessible for pedestrians.
He said a lot of pedestrians in the area were quite elderly and they were so appreciative of the work.
Friends of Mrs York's Garden president Di Davison said the pathway will allow visitors to move more freely and safely through Mrs York's Garden to more easily appreciate the garden and coastal views.
"The coastline stretch will now be more accessible, particularly for those with wheelchairs, walkers or prams," she said.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams congratulated the Rotary Club of Port Macquarie Sunrise for successfully applying for the grant.
"We all know how beautiful Mrs York's Garden is thanks to the hardworking Friends of Mrs York's Garden volunteers and now another community group had the vision of building a pathway to link the garden to Gaol Point," she said.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
