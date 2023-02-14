'A critical point': Port Macquarie Base Hospital a high priority in upcoming state election

The pressures and working conditions for staff at Port Macquarie Base Hospital has emerged as a hot topic among politicians as we get closer to the March NSW State Election.
Within the space of three weeks, the NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard and the NSW Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor visited the hospital.
Mr Perrottet toured the hospital on January 25 and agreed that "more needs to be done" as staff continue to face shortages and capacity issues.
Mr Hazzard said he will argue the funding case for upgrades at Port Macquarie Base Hospital following his visit to the region on February 1.
Mrs Taylor visited the hospital on February 8 to speak with new nurse graduates and said while it's the "biggest intake of new graduates we've seen" across the state, she acknowledged the staff shortages and workload issues the health sector is facing.
Despite these ministerial visits over the past few weeks, there have been no concrete funding announcements for upgrades to the hospital.
President of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) Port Macquarie Base Hospital branch Mark Brennan said the health system is in "chaos".
"Nurses are leaving in droves for better conditions in other states. We need to stem the flow of this," he said.
"The health system under this government is in total chaos."
Mr Brennan said the situation is now getting critical at the hospital.
"We have 99 full-time equivalent nursing positions vacant at Port Macquarie Base Hospital. This is putting pressure on the remaining nursing staff that work here," he said.
"I have heard that three nurses resigned from one ward last week."
Mr Brennan said Mr Hazzard's promise to argue for more funding for ED won't fix the issue.
"Where is he going to get the nurses from? They're leaving the NSW Health system," he said.
"If you upgrade ED, which we need, where are the patients going to go? There have been no mentions of upgrades to the wards."
Mr Brennan said people don't realise how bad it is until it's too late.
"You don't know how bad it is until you need us. We will be there, but we will be fatigued and worn out," he said.
"It's getting to a critical point where something needs to be done now or there will be major incidents where people lose their lives."
NSW Labor candidate for Port Macquarie Keith McMullen said Labor is hoping to abolish the pay cap for nurses and midwives.
"Labor wants to assist as much as we can. We want to bring in safe staffing levels in our hospitals by putting on an additional 1200 nurses and midwives and an extra 500 beds," he said.
"Lifting the wage cap is also something we're looking at."
Mr McMullen said he believes the state of our hospital is "our most important issue locally".
"We have a serious problem here and it seems to be falling on deaf ears," he said.
The Greens candidate for the seat of Port Macquarie Stuart Watson said health is "one of the great priorities" on the Mid North Coast.
"They [nurses] are understaffed, don't receive enough remuneration for the work that they do, they are at odds with Brad Hazzard and the Liberal and National parties," he said.
"We have a clear and concise plan for Greens' action on health care going forward."
Mr Watson said the party will lobby for improvement in wages, access to mental health care, free dental care, provision of more paramedics and more nursing staff.
Current Port Macquarie MP and Liberal candidate Leslie Williams said she will continue to advocate for increasing healthcare staff in the MNCLHD.
"We're already doing a number of things as a state government by providing initiatives to attract more nurses to regional communities," she said.
"Over the last 10 years the MNCLHD has increased its workforce by an additional 1192 full-time equivalent staff. That's on top of the 114 graduate nurses that just started in the last week.
"Labor's record in healthcare has been cutting 400 jobs from our local health service the last time they were in government and it needs to be asked if this could happen again."
Mrs Williams said there is currently a staffing arrangement in NSW hospitals.
"It's an agreed staffing ratio called nursing hours per patient day," she said.
Nationals candidate Peta Pinson said she would challenge Labor's claims of being able to remove the pay cap and improve nurse-to-patient ratios.
"That's a pretty big promise to make this side of an election," she said.
"As the mayor I have a track record of advocating strongly for my community and as the candidate for the National Party, I have a direct line to the Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor."
Mrs Pinson said the National Party is known to "look after the regional areas".
"I would be taking any concerns from our nurses directly to Mrs Taylor's office and strongly advocating for them," she said.
"I am aware of the issues that Mark Brennan has raised and do understand these are union issues as well."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.