Quick response to extinguish fire near council depot

Fire and Rescue NSW crews have worked to successfully extinguish a fire near the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council Depot on Monday, February 13.
Firefighters were called to the location near Hockey Place and Koala Street at about 9.40pm.
Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said the cause of the fire isn't clear at this stage.
He said the fire was located in a paddock near the depot.
Within an hour the fire was brought under control.
Firefighters left the area at about 10.30pm.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council was contacted by the Port News for comment, however they did not reply before this story was published online.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.