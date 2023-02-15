What's biting: bream and tailor numbers have been 'excellent'

I was lucky enough to head out for a fish last weekend before the cyclone swell hit our coastline.
On Saturday morning I went to sea with my dad on his Milligan Nipper 'Easybeat' and we caught some great pearl perch in around eighty metres of water off Port Macquarie using fresh tailor for bait.
Dads old faithful boat is what I learnt to fish on nearly twenty years ago and I have so many fond memories fishing with my family as a child.
The last twelve months my partner and I have been boatless, but we have been lucky enough to fish on a few different local boats this summer.
Hopefully not long now until our new boat gets built and we will be able to fish non-stop.
In the rivers this week with a bit of swell turbulence in the entrances a few mulloway were targeted from the breakwalls with a few smaller fish caught on soft plastics, the better fish were few and far between with a couple decent fish caught in the Macleay.
The Hastings River this week has produced some larger sized trevally around Little Rawdon Island and in the Camden Haven River this week anglers caught some great bags of bream on mullet strips.
Of the beaches, there is a bit of erosion courtesy of the recent cyclone swell.
Despite the conditions being somewhat challenging, bream and tailor numbers have been excellent off both Lighthouse Beach in Port Macquarie and Goolawah Beach in Crescent Head in the protected corners with beach worms being the best bait.
We should see a drop in the swell over the weekend and I would try to fish the corners protected from the predicted north-east winds.
Fishing off the rocks this week during the heavy seas saw a few nice tailor and school mulloway caught.
Those venturing down toward Crowdy Head have also been finding a few drummer and the odd snapper.
For offshore fishing, results have been mixed with the current roaring to the south one day and completely stopped the next and the water temperature averaging between 22 to 24 degrees.
Fishing the inshore reefs, snapper catches were terrific last week around Plomer Bay and Crescent Head using baits or plastics.
A couple of breaks in the current last week saw a few pearl perch and other mixed reef species caught out on the deeper reefs.
The pelagic scene over the weekend produced a few nice spanish mackerel and black marlin off Point Plomer and Grassy Head.
The FADs were a bit hit and miss this week with one day holding nice larger sized mahi mahi and the next day fishos seeing no fish.
