Port Macquarie tidal pool planning is progressing as the team behind the proposal draws closer to lodging a development application.
Port Macquarie Tidal Pool Committee and its consultants are working towards finalising the development application package to be submitted to Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.
Committee members, project manager Riley Smith, the design consultant and Native Title lawyers met with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council on Wednesday, February 8.
They updated the council on the project and discussed the next steps.
"We are getting closer and closer to the point where we are going to be able to submit our DA," Mr Smith said.
One of the final points needed before the development application is submitted is to resolve Native Title requirements.
Mr Smith said the team had undertaken extensive consultation with the Traditional Owners.
The tidal pool's planning process has been lengthy.
A feasibility study for the project was unveiled in July 2020 naming Oxley Beach as the preferred tidal pool site.
The state government provided $50,000 for the feasibility study and the then federal government contributed $4.5 million to the tidal pool project.
The detailed design has now been developed to a level suitable for the development application, Mr Smith said.
He said there had been improvements to the form and the layout of the overall development.
A detailed traffic and parking assessment will be part of the development application documentation.
Mr Smith said the updated design incorporated the recommendations from the traffic and parking report.
"We've done a huge amount of work in preparation for getting this DA ready for submission," he said.
That includes site assessments, reports and the social impact and stakeholder engagement with an online survey and in-person surveys at Oxley Beach.
People will have another chance to comment on the tidal pool plan when the development application goes on public exhibition.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.