Port Macquarie News

'Huge amount of work done': Port Macquarie tidal pool planning progresses

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated February 16 2023 - 11:42am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The tidal pool is earmarked for the northern end of Oxley Beach. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Port Macquarie tidal pool planning is progressing as the team behind the proposal draws closer to lodging a development application.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.