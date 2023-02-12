There isn't any need to push the panic button yet, but North Coast Bulldogs have left themselves with some work to do to qualify for the 2023 Andrew Johns Cup (under-16) semi-finals.
The Bulldogs suffered an 18-10 defeat to Macarthur Wests Tigers at Lank Bain Sporting Complex at Wauchope on February 11 after they conceded two second-half tries.
It came after an opening-round 14-10 loss to Northern Tigers.
They now almost certainly face three must-win fixtures in the remaining three rounds, but coach Peter Wood remained calm about the challenge his side faces.
"We're not out of it by any means; we've only got a differential of minus 12 and this time last year Northern Rivers were zero (wins) and two (losses) and they went on to win the whole thing," he said.
Wood spent his Sunday morning watching the game on replay and lamented a lost opportunity when the Bulldogs led 10-6 at the break.
Adding to his disappointment was a lopsided penalty count that saw his team receive their first penalty with three minutes remaining in the match.
"When you give them that much possession, it zaps your energy in defence when you've got to keep turning up," Wood said.
"We're a smaller, more mobile side and we probably gave away 30 kilos per person per player so I was pretty proud of the boys efforts. It just didn't go our way in the end.
"It's like anything... if you don't control the football, you don't win the game. Football is a pretty simple game."
Old Bar fullback Zayne Shutes and Port Macquarie centre Jett Hanson were two of the Bulldogs best in the eight-point defeat.
"All the boys put their hands up, but if you asked me who stood out, those two come to mind straight up - especially after watching the video," the coach said.
"We've been playing Jett in the second-row, but moved him out to the centres and he was outstanding. He's a very handy, versatile sort of player and both of them are in quality [club] sides in their own age groups."
Wood said while gaining the required results was important, the focus was on ensuring the players continue to develop.
"As long as the boys are improving on their own games each week, that's a win for us as a program," he said.
"If they're improving each week, that goes a long way to winning games because a lot of these boys haven't played this level of footy before.
"The 18s are different and some of them have been in the system for a couple of years, but when you're dealing with the 16s it's about trying to develop the boys into young footballers.
"If we can do a good job at that, that goes a long way to winning the game."
