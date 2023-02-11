Port Macquarie News

'Potential to be dangerous': hazardous surf warning issued for the Macquarie Coast

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
February 11 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A hazardous surf warning has been issued for our coastline. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

The Bureau of Meteorology (The Bureau) has issued a hazardous surf warning for the Macquarie Coast for Saturday and Sunday, February 11 and 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.