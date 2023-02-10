The Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail has taken out one of the top awards at the National Street Art Awards.
The awards were announced on Friday night, February 10, on the Sunshine Coast.
The tourist attraction, founded by Margaret Meagher, won the gold award for Best Sculpture Park or Trail.
The trail leads visitors on a cultural journey through Greater Port Macquarie in search of 83 one-metre-high brightly painted sculptures.
The sculptures raise awareness of the importance of protecting koala habitat.
The Port News' very own Scoop is part of the trail. You can find Scoop inside the doors of our new, soon-to-be opened offices at 2/19 Grant Street (which can be accessed from Gordon Street).
The Big Koala in the Guulabaa Tourism Precinct, painted by Pauline Roods and John Belfield, won silver in the awards for Best Landmark Sculpture.
The Australian Street Art Awards encourages Australians to explore the world-class street and public art that is accessible all year round in every corner of the country.
With rigorous judging by tourism and public art leaders from across Australia, plus second-tier auditing and due diligence, a win has the credence of the art tourism sector.
Awards Director Liz Rivers said: "These 29 art experiences contribute significantly to making Australia a more vibrant, creative and interesting country - somewhere visitors want to explore more keenly."
