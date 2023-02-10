Port Macquarie News

Gold for Port Macquarie's Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail at national street art awards

By Newsroom
Updated February 11 2023 - 10:39am, first published 2:00am
Some of the award-winning, brightly-painted sculptures. Picture supplied

The Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail has taken out one of the top awards at the National Street Art Awards.

