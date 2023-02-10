Well, the week ahead looks challenging if nothing else.
The big point is the swell. We have a cyclone warning for the QLD coast, which means N/E-E swell heading down the coast, QLD border regions looks like a four to five metre swell with some big tides.
Anyone with some free time, Kirra could be pumping.
The cyclone will lose power as it drifts out to sea towards New Zealand. As if they haven't had enough bad weather over the past two weeks.
My prediction is the swell increasing two to three meters on Saturday and Sunday then holding around the two-metre mark in the middle of the week.
The winds look challenging, with S-S/E to N-N/W-N/E predicted.
Waves will be a bit bumpy on most beaches, with a good solid swell.
Experienced riders for breakwalls and point breaks. With a lot of water moving maybe the northern end of Shelly's Beach for a cheeky look.
So, what a blast from the past this week with David Plews paddling out with the early morning crew.
First day he caught a wave and his comment afterwards: "I stood up, great effort after 20 years of not surfing."
Also, nice to see our resident female bodyboarders getting amongst the waves at townies this past week.
Other beaches in Port are going to be difficult, including Flynn's Beach and Lighthouse Beach. Remember you need to be experienced, understand that if it looks big from the top, double the size when you get in the line-up.
There have been some good waves reported at the southern beaches down at North Haven.
Bobby Rosenbaum said he has had a couple of nice mornings down there.
Lifesavers at townies report not much change to the conditions. Best swimming and surfing towards high tide and just keep an eye on the water moving with big tides on their way.
We had a Point Plomer trip on Saturday and surfed out at Big Hill. We all got waves on the full tide.
Nothing beats a road trip on a Saturday with a 4.30am start to get you in the water by 5.45am.
So remember "safe surfing" out on the water.
Looking ahead, please remember always respect the sea and the conditions while out on the water or at the beach.
Port Macquarie Bodyboarding Association will have their registration day on Saturday, February 18 from 10am to 12pm at Innervision Surf and Skate, 80 William Street, Port Macquarie. Come along and register.
